UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-hit Papua New Guinea Calls For 1m Emergency AstraZeneca Doses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Covid-hit Papua New Guinea calls for 1m emergency AstraZeneca doses

Port Moresby, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Papua New Guinea's health minister on Wednesday told AFP the country's record wave of coronavirus infections will "spike" further in coming weeks, calling on drug-maker AstraZeneca to urgently deliver one million vaccine doses to staunch the looming crisis.

Jelta Wong warned his under-resourced nation was already "running at full throttle" to prevent a wave of coronavirus cases from running out of control, saying new lockdowns and overseas help were urgently needed.

"In the next couple of weeks, there is going to be a spike in the cases," he said, amid rising fears of an impending health disaster in the impoverished South Pacific nation of nine million.

Papua New Guinea rapidly shut its international borders at the beginning of the pandemic, limiting infections to just a few hundred and dodging the worst ravages of the global crisis.

But more than 1,000 new cases have been uncovered this month alone, and with testing rates still low, there are fears the real total is much higher.

"The community transmission is out there, and I'm pretty sure that we haven't detected a lot of it," Wong admitted. "But we're running at full capacity just to ensure that we do get to all places." With hospitals reporting a surge in patients and emergency staff falling sick, Australia on Wednesday said it was rushing 8,000 doses to its northern neighbour to inoculate frontline workers.

In Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called for AstraZeneca to divert one million Australian-bought doses to Papua New Guinea as soon as possible.

Wong said those doses were needed "just to control the spread" before the situation gets out of hand.

"I'd rather have it here than wait for it to come when we're really down," he told AFP.

Papua New Guinea's rough terrain of high mountain valleys, dense jungles and a lack of infrastructure make gauging the scale of the emergency difficult.

But Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly said there were reports hospitals in the capital Port Moresby were detecting the virus in about half of new patient admissions.

"Half of women who are coming in due to pregnancy are positive. We're seeing a large number of healthcare workers on the front lines in Papua New Guinea now coming down with Covid-19," he added.

"These are all signs that there is a major epidemic in the community." Officials in Queensland told AFP that about half the state's hospitalised Covid-19 patients had come from Papua New Guinea, while a recent batch of 500 tests sent from Port Moresby showed a 50 percent infection rate.

Wong said vast nationwide memorial services this month for Papua New Guinea's first prime minister and "father of the nation" Michael Somare would likely contribute to the surge in cases.

At one event in Port Moresby, throngs of people lined Independence Boulevard throwing flowers onto the passing motorcade carrying the body of the "Grand Chief" as it approached parliament.

"The culture is when they show their grief, everybody turns up," said Wong. "People seem to forget... you still need to have the mask, still social distance yourself and sanitise." "Unfortunately, we haven't had that during the mourning period." The call for AstraZeneca vaccine to be diverted to Papua New Guinea comes amid debate over "vaccine nationalism" after Italy blocked the export of 300,000 doses to Australia.

Canberra played down that blockade, saying the vaccines were not urgently needed Down Under -- where there is little community transmission.

But there are now concerns that the situation in Papua New Guinea could spill over the vast maritime border between the two countries.

Australia has suspended most passenger flights to and from PNG, with exemptions for essential medical and humanitarian travel.

Charter flights to and from mining operations in Papua New Guinea -- which had already been put on hold -- were frozen indefinitely.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Parliament Canberra Port Moresby Independence Italy Papua New Guinea Guinea Border Women Event All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on St. Pa ..

6 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 March 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

10 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.