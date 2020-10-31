UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-hit Slovenia Cools On Famous Daughter Melania

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Covid-hit Slovenia cools on famous daughter Melania

Sevnica, Slovenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :In contrast to the enthusiasm evident four years ago in Melania Trump's homeland Slovenia as she ascended to the status of US First Lady, now even her hometown has cooled on the country's most famous daughter.

In 2016 Slovenia's media followed the US presidential campaign with bated breath, but now the coronavirus pandemic is dominating headlines and crowding out coverage of whether Melania will stay in the White House alongside her husband President Donald Trump after Tuesday's US election.

Most Slovenian media have portrayed Trump's bid for re-election as an uphill struggle and many speak of disappointment at the low-key role Melania has played.

A rare voice of enthusiasm for Trump has been centre-right Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who tweeted his support earlier this month -- but even he forgot to mention the family ties to Slovenia.

Jansa said Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden "would be one of the weakest presidents in history," adding: "a free world desperately needs STRONG US as never before. Go, win, Donald Trump!" Jansa thus joined his political ally, nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in openly backing Trump for a second term.

But unlike Jansa, many politicians in Slovenia have backed Biden or diplomatically avoided taking sides.

Even Srecko Ocvirk, mayor of Melania's hometown Sevnica, can't bring himself to utter an endorsement.

"As a Slovenian citizen I elect our country's president, therefore I can't comment on the US elections," Ocvirk told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World White House Trump Slovenia Melania Trump 2016 Family Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

10 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

12 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

12 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

12 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.