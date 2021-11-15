Covid hit to Japan economy in third quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Japan's economy shrank 0.8 percent in the three months to September, far worse than market expectations, as a surge in Covid cases stalled domestic demand, data showed Monday.

The quarter-on-quarter contraction, against a forecast 0.2 percent dip, was the first in two quarters and reflected sharp falls in both consumption and non-residential investment.

Household consumption fell 1.2 percent as a virus emergency was imposed over the summer, while non-residential investment plunged 3.8 percent on a chip shortage and supply chain issues that weighed on factory output.

Exports, another key factor driving Japan's economy, were also down, as vehicle exports stalled because of a shortage of semiconductor components, though imports of goods and services also dropped, making net trade a slight positive overall for GDP growth.

The data, issued by the Cabinet Office, revised the figure for the second quarter to June to 0.4 percent growth.

Japan saw its worst-ever Covid surge over the summer, imposing a state of emergency that asked bars and restaurants to close early and restricted the sale of alcohol.

The Olympics, held during the period, went ahead without almost any spectators.

But analysts said that the slowdown in the third quarter was likely shortlived as Japan's vaccination programme has picked up speed and virus restrictions have now been lifted nationwide.