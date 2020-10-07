UrduPoint.com
Covid-hit Ukraine Call Up Goalkeeper Coach For France Friendly

Wed 07th October 2020

Covid-hit Ukraine call up goalkeeper coach for France friendly

Kiev, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Ukraine assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovsky has been drafted into the coronavirus-hit squad for a friendly against France later Wednesday, at the age of 45 and four years since his last game of football.

Head coach Andriy Shevchenko has just Dynamo Kiev's uncapped Georgiy Bushchan as an option in goal after Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and veteran Yuriy Pankiv returned positive Covid-19 tests on Tuesday.

Those came after first-choice Andriy Pyatov's positive test earlier in the week.

Shovkovsky, who won 92 caps for Ukraine, ended his professional career as a Dynamo Kiev player in December 2016, but "keeps himself in good physical shape", Ukraine's football association said in a statement.

Shovkovsky will only play against Les Bleus, with the kick-off set for 1910 GMT at the Stade de France, should Bushchan test positive for Covid or get injured, it added.

"The situation could be funny if it weren't really so annoying for our team," Ukraine's football association quoted Shovkovsky as saying.

Later on Wednesday, the UAF added that no new positive results were received after all the players and staff made fresh virus tests earlier in the day.

On Monday six squad members, all from Shakhtar Donetsk, withdrew from the game after club team-mates Pyatov and Taras Stepanenko contracted Covid-19.

