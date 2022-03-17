UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Covid-hit Vettel replaced by Huelkenberg for Bahrain GP

Sakhir, Bahrain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced by Nico Huelkenberg for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the Aston Martin team said on Thursday.

German veteran Vettel, 34, is the second driver after Daniel Ricciardo to test positive for coronavirus since pre-season testing began but the McLaren driver will be fit to race.

A statement from Aston Martin read: "Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Huelkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards."Aston Martin's reserve driver Huelkenberg, 34, last competed in F1 in 2020.

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

