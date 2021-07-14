UrduPoint.com
Covid Hits Britain's Flagship After Cyprus Port Call

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Covid hits Britain's flagship after Cyprus port call

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is managing a Covid outbreak after more than 100 crew were infected during a port call in Cyprus earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.

The first cases were identified on or around July 4 when the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier was docked at Limassol port on the island's south coast.

Britain's largest warship docked in Limassol from June 30 until July 5, spearheading the largest UK peacetime deployment in a generation, Carrier Strike Group 21.

"As part of routine testing, a small number of crew from the Carrier Strike Group have tested positive for Covid-19," a Royal Navy spokesperson said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

