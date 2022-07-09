UrduPoint.com

Covid Hits Tour De France As First Rider Tests Positive

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Covid hits Tour de France as first rider tests positive

Dole, France, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :French rider Geoffrey Bouchard of the AG2R team has withdrawn from the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday's 8th stage between Dole and Lausanne.

The 30-year-old Tour debutant is the first cyclist to pull out with Covid -- teams have been maintaining a strict protocol of constant mask wearing.

Suffering throughout the seventh stage, Bouchard underwent an antigen test, which came back positive.

Bouchard -- King of the Mountains in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana and the 2021 Giro d'Italia -- eas immediately isolated from the rest of the teams.

Their tests returned negative.

"During the stage, I did not feel well," said Bouchard.

"It's a huge disappointment because we were just getting to my favourite terrain, the mountains.

"It was my first Tour de France and it's sad to end it like this." Riders generally share a room on tour, but Bouchard's teammate Mikael Cherel has again tested negative like all the rest of the team.

AG2R told AFP Saturday "the entire team returned negative tests on Thursday, we have been exemplary in our testing.

"We had riders pull out of the Tour de Suisse at the end, but cycling as a whole has been exemplary in going through the protocols." Tour director Thierry Gouvenou said organisers were ready for such an eventuality.

"We saw the figures (of infections) rising throughout France and we were put on red alert during the Tour de Suisse when 40 riders had to pull out," he said.

Half a dozen riders had to be replaced prior to the start of the Tour de France due to testing positive for Covid.

Backroom members of the teams competing have had to leave due to testing positive with Quick-Step on their third sporting director since it began in Copenhagen last week.

Related Topics

Cycling France Alert Lausanne 2019 All From Share Sad

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.