UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-infected Tennis Star 'sorry' For Quarantine Gripe

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Covid-infected tennis star 'sorry' for quarantine gripe

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A Spanish tennis player has apologised after slamming quarantine rules at the Australian Open, days before testing positive for Covid-19.

World number 67 Paula Badosa said she understood "the sad situation", adding: "Sorry guys." The 23-year-old was among tennis stars who complained about their confinement ahead of the tournament, which was delayed by three weeks due to the pandemic.

Three of 17 charter flights carrying the players into the largely virus-free country reported positive cases, meaning the 72 players aboard -- including Badosa -- were limited to their hotel rooms for 14 days.

Players on the other flights were allowed out for five hours a day, to train under strict conditions.

Many participants, including men's world number one Novak Djokovic, who was not in the full-quarantine group, took issue with the quarantine arrangements.

The players' complaints drew an unsympathetic reaction from Australian media, politicians and citizens online, many of whom angrily defended the strict isolation measures, especially as Melbourne only came out of a four-month lockdown in October.

This week, in a tweet reported by Australian media that has since been deleted, Badosa said that, according to her understanding of the rules, only people sitting near a positive case would be isolated -- "Not the whole plane." "Not fair to change the rules at the last moment," she added. "And to have to stay in a room with no windows and no air." But on Thursday, seven days into her quarantine, Badosa became the first female player on the tournament's roster to announce a positive test.

"I have some bad news," she tweeted. "I received a positive Covid-19 test. I'm feeling unwell and have symptoms."After some online observers noted the irony of her earlier complaints, Badosa posted: "Health will always comes first & I feel grateful for being in Australia. Quarantine & preventive measures are pivotal right now.

"I talked about rules that changed overnight but I understand the sad situation we are living. Sorry guys. Stay safe."

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Hotel Melbourne October Australian Open Media From Sad

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

41 minutes ago

Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Corona ..

23 minutes ago

27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

23 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force of ..

24 minutes ago

Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases ..

24 minutes ago

'James Bond' stuntman Remy Julienne dies from coro ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.