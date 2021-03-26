UrduPoint.com
COVID: Italy's Population Dropped By 384,000 In 2020 (2)

COVID: Italy's population dropped by 384,000 in 2020

ROME, MAR 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The national statistics agency said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had amplified the declining trend the Italian population has experienced since 2015.

The drop means that it is as if a city the size of Florence had disappeared last year.

ISTAT said Italy registered a record low in births since unification last year and the highest number of deaths since World War II.

It said 404,104 births were registered last year, down by almost 16,000 with respect to 2019.

It said 746,146 deaths were registered in 2020, almost 112,000more than 2019, a rise of 17.6%. (ANSA).

