Covid jab maker AstraZeneca says Q1 net profit doubles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca said Friday that net profit doubled in the first quarter, with sales of its Covid jab at $275 million (227 million Euros).

Profit after tax jumped to $1.56 billion in the three months to the end of March, compared with $780 million a year earlier, AstraZeneca said in a results statement.