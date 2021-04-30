Covid Jab Maker AstraZeneca Says Q1 Net Profit Doubles
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca said Friday that net profit doubled in the first quarter, with sales of its Covid jab at $275 million (227 million Euros).
Profit after tax jumped to $1.56 billion in the three months to the end of March, compared with $780 million a year earlier, AstraZeneca said in a results statement.