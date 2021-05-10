Covid Jab Maker BioNTech To Build Factory In Singapore
Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:50 AM
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Covid jab maker BioNTech said Monday it would build a factory in Singapore that could produce hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines based on its mRNA technology per year in southeast Asia.
Construction of the manufacturing plant and a regional headquarters in Singapore will start this year, and the site could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement.