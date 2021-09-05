UrduPoint.com

COVID Jabs Not Recommended For Healthy 12-15 Year Olds In UK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

COVID jabs not recommended for healthy 12-15 year olds in UK

LONDON, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Britain's vaccine advisory body announced Sunday that coronavirus vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 should not be recommended.

The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) provided the assessment, saying the COVID jabs should not be recommended to those in this age group on health grounds alone, but the body has advised the government to look at "wider issues" including the impact of the virus on schooling.

The decision on healthy children was based on concerns over an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine which causes heart inflammation, according to the BBC.

As children are at such low risk from the virus, the JCVI decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination to this age group.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

