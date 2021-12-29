UrduPoint.com

COVID-related Concerns: USA V Ireland One-day Cricket Series Cancelled

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

COVID-related concerns: USA v Ireland one-day cricket series cancelled

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The USA v Ireland one day international cricket series scheduled for this week has been cancelled over Covid-related concerns, USA Cricket said Tuesday.

The federation had already decided to cancel one of the three scheduled matches, but had hoped to play the remaining two on Wednesday and Thursday.

"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative Covid results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as 'close contacts,'" USA Cricket said in a statement.

The latest Covid concerns -- following positive tests for an umpire and members of the US squad -- "meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches."The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland's tour.

The Irish touring party are scheduled to leave Florida for Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday for their series against the West Indies. The two support staff members who tested positive will remain in isolation in Florida before they travel.

Related Topics

USA Cricket T20 Kingston Florida Ireland Jamaica All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

2 hours ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

2 hours ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

2 hours ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.