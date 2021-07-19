Covid restrictions lifted in England: UK govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government on Monday lifted daily pandemic restrictions in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step condemned by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.

From midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), nightclubs were able to reopen and other indoor venues allowed to run at full capacity, while legal mandates covering the wearing of masks and working from home were scrapped.