UrduPoint.com

Covid Rules Shutting Down Hong Kong's Aviation Industry: Qatar Airways Boss

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Covid rules shutting down Hong Kong's aviation industry: Qatar Airways boss

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's strict adherence to a zero-Covid strategy is damaging the hub's aviation industry and "killing" Cathay Pacific, a major shareholder in the city's home carrier told local media.

Following Beijing's lead, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's strictest quarantine measures and travel curbs, which has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker took issue with a border-control rule that temporarily bans airlines that have brought in infected passengers.

"You can't just shut the aviation industry (down) because somebody got infected coming in (on) someone's aeroplane," he told the South China Morning Post.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Hong Kong Lead Hub Post Media Industry

Recent Stories

Blast in Karachi: At least ten people were killed, ..

Blast in Karachi: At least ten people were killed, several others injured

3 minutes ago
 Ghabrana Nahi Hai’s teaser storms into social me ..

Ghabrana Nahi Hai’s teaser storms into social media

13 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

28 minutes ago
 Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall ..

Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall road in North Waziristan

28 minutes ago
 South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Contin ..

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Continued Surge in Cases - Reports

28 minutes ago
 Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.