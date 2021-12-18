Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's strict adherence to a zero-Covid strategy is damaging the hub's aviation industry and "killing" Cathay Pacific, a major shareholder in the city's home carrier told local media.

Following Beijing's lead, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's strictest quarantine measures and travel curbs, which has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker took issue with a border-control rule that temporarily bans airlines that have brought in infected passengers.

"You can't just shut the aviation industry (down) because somebody got infected coming in (on) someone's aeroplane," he told the South China Morning Post.