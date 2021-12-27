UrduPoint.com

Covid Scare In England Camp At Melbourne Ashes Test

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Covid scare in England camp at Melbourne Ashes Test

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :England was rocked by a Covid scare ahead of day two of the third Ashes Test Monday with a member of the team's family group testing positive for coronavirus.

The team and management were forced to undergo urgent rapid antigen tests just as they were about to leave their hotel for the Melbourne cricket Ground.

They were given the all-clear barely 45 minutes before play was due to begin, the team said in a statement, with the start pushed back half an hour until 11am (0000 GMT) to give them a chance to warm-up.

Australian broadcaster, the Seven Network, also said there had been a positive case among its staff working at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, forcing last-minute changes to their commentary team.

Australia head into day two on 61 for one in reply to England's 185 all out.

After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said the dramatic events were a sign of the times.

"It kind of feels like the last few years, doesn't it?" he told sports broadcaster SEN.

"But it's a sign of the times, you've got to be pretty flexible."Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Two members of the media covering the match also tested positive.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sports Hotel Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Family Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates measures to host ind ..

10 hours ago
 Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading fo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading football personalities to 16th D ..

12 hours ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.