Covid Sees First Wallabies-France Test Moved From Sydney

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Covid sees first Wallabies-France Test moved from Sydney

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Wallabies' opening Test against France was Sunday shifted from Sydney to Brisbane after the Australia's biggest city was thrust into a two-week coronavirus lockdown.

Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos said the decision to move the July 7 clash was to ensure the welfare of players, staff and fans.

"It's never an easy decision to move a fixture. One thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is that we have to be able to pivot quickly," he said.

"We will continue to work with the respective health authorities around Australia to ensure all events are safely delivered for fans, players and officials." Sydney entered its first full day of lockdown on Sunday as it works to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

So far, there have been more than 110 cases reported since a driver for an international flight crew tested positive in mid-June.

The second Test is scheduled for Melbourne on July 13 before the third and final game in Brisbane four days later.

With Sydney missing out, Marinos announced the city would instead host the Wallabies' Rugby Championship showdown with South Africa on September 12, a fixture that had previously been announced but without a venue.

The 42-man French squad, coached by former captain Fabien Galthie, is currently undergoing 14 days of mandatory quarantine in Sydney ahead of the series.

It is heavy on youth with Les Bleus without a host of first-choice players due to the Top 14 final between Toulouse and La Rochelle.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

