UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Stops Play Mid-game For Irish Team In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Covid stops play mid-game for Irish team in Bangladesh

Dhaka, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :It was a case of Covid stops play on Friday as a cricket match in Bangladesh involving a visiting Irish team was abandoned part-way through after one of the tourists tested positive.

Players from the Bangladesh Emerging Team and Ireland Wolves were tested on Thursday but a delay meant that the results didn't arrive until after the match in Chittagong had begun.

When they arrived, umpires were informed that Irish all-rounder Ruhan Pretorius -- who had already bowled four overs and picked up a wicket -- had tested positive.

"We isolated the player immediately and stopped the game. We had no other choice as part of our Covid-19 protocol for the series," Bangladesh Cricket board chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

The Ireland Wolves arrived in Bangladesh on a month-long tour on February 18 to play a four-day match, five one-day matches and two T20 matches.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Bangladesh Chittagong Ireland February From

Recent Stories

Daniel Pearl case: SC to hear appeals challenging ..

6 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

27 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

27 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.