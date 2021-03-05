Covid stops play mid-game for Irish team in Bangladesh

Dhaka, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :It was a case of Covid stops play on Friday as a cricket match in Bangladesh involving a visiting Irish team was abandoned part-way through after one of the tourists tested positive.

Players from the Bangladesh Emerging Team and Ireland Wolves were tested on Thursday but a delay meant that the results didn't arrive until after the match in Chittagong had begun.

When they arrived, umpires were informed that Irish all-rounder Ruhan Pretorius -- who had already bowled four overs and picked up a wicket -- had tested positive.

"We isolated the player immediately and stopped the game. We had no other choice as part of our Covid-19 protocol for the series," Bangladesh Cricket board chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

The Ireland Wolves arrived in Bangladesh on a month-long tour on February 18 to play a four-day match, five one-day matches and two T20 matches.