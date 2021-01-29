UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Strands 1,000 Cuban, Haitian Migrants In Colombia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Covid strands 1,000 Cuban, Haitian migrants in Colombia

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The closing of Panama's border due to Covid has stranded a thousand migrants -- most from Haiti and Cuba -- in Colombia, as they had planned to sneak across on their way to the United States, officials said Thursday.

Now in makeshift tents on the beach of Necocli, these migrants hope to sneak into Panama en route to the US by crossing the dangerous Gulf of Uraba to the Colombian border town of Acandi, emergency management director Cesar Zuniga told AFP.

Acandi, a tiny Colombian town near the Panamanian border, however, has been unwilling to let the group come in, Zuniga said.

"We plan to install toilets (...) and water tanks for them because they relieve themselves in the square," an official from Necocli, a town of about 40,000 inhabitants, said.

Most of the migrants are Cuban and Haitian, including about 100 children and pregnant women, he said.

But there are also other foreign nationals among them, especially from African countries, including Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, DRCongo, Guinea and Somalia.

Acandi Mayor Alexander Murillo argues that if the group got stranded in his town, which is even smaller than Necocli, there would be a "health risk" for residents due to Covid-19; as such, he urged authorities to set up a humanitarian corridor to Panama's border.

Colombia's migration service did not respond to his request.

Murillo said Colombia's recent resumption of international flights has helped feed the surge in migrants into the area.

Colombia's Gulf of Uraba is one of the main crossing points for migrants, some of whom also sometimes come from Asia, to reach the United States by the Caribbean, with stops in Central America.

Seven migrants drowned on January 4 when an illegal boat sank in this area.

Colombia decreed the closure of its land and river borders on March 16, 2020 and has extended the order until March 1, 2021, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Somalia Water Burkina Faso Panama United States Senegal Colombia Cameroon Cuba Guinea Ghana Haiti January March Border Women 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

11 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

9 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

9 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

9 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.