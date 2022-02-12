UrduPoint.com

Covid Strikes Super Rugby, Moana Pasifika Debut Postponed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby debut was on hold Saturday after several players returned positive tests for Covid-19.

The competition newcomers, set up along with Fijian Drua to provide a gateway into top level rugby for Pacific island players, were set to have played the Auckland Blues in Queenstown next Friday in the season-opening match.

"This match will be postponed," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement after seven Moana Pasifika players were confirmed as being Covid positive and the entire squad was placed in isolation.

"However, we also remain confident Moana Pasifika can get through this period of isolation and join the Super Rugby Pacific season and will be doing everything we can to support them over the coming weeks."All members of the other five New Zealand-based Super Rugby squads have returned negative tests.

Fijian Drua will now open the season when they face the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on Friday evening.

