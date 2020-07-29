UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-style: French Ministers Keep Their Distance For Group Photo

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

COVID-style: French ministers keep their distance for group photo

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :France's new cabinet posed for its official photograph Wednesday, standing in an unusual, spaced formation to observe social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than the traditional shoulder-to-shoulder group shot, the portrait is taken from afar to fit President Emmanuel Macron's new 43-member team into the frame on the Elysee Palace's lawn.

The 30 ministers and 12 junior ministers under new Prime Minister Jean Castex appear tiny, their shadows long in the empty space between them, and their faces almost indistinguishable in the photo dominated by large trees in the far background.

The new government was thrashed out earlier this month in a reshuffle seen by analysts as a bid by Macron to improve his reelection chances in 2022.

Critics say the government is still way too big -- and the official photographer would have struggled to fit in all the ministers plus Castex and Macron spread out on the grass with a one-metre (3.3-foot) gap between them.

They do not wear masks in the photo, but did put them back on upon leaving the Elysee Palace, with ministers keen to set a good example amid concerns of a new rise in cases.

"The French expect concrete results from us. This is what we are committed to! Let us continue change to build a better economic, social, environmental and cultural future," Macron tweeted with the new portrait.

Related Topics

Prime Minister All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.