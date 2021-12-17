Covid threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Just as global sports had rediscovered its brio and the welcome return to full stadia the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to once again plunge it into chaos.

AFP Sports casts an eye over the state of play in various sports across the globe: Football -- Premier League Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a circuit break of the season as positive tests pile up across several clubs and it enters one of its most hectic spells of matches.

Jurgen Klopp disagreed with him but with postponements increasing -- five of the matches due to be played on Saturday and Sunday have been called off -- the BBC reported Premier League clubs were due to meet on Monday to discuss the spiralling crisis.

Africa Cup of Nations The biennial African football showpiece to be hosted in Cameroon in 2022 has already been postponed from this year. Now it is under threat again.

European clubs have strongly hinted they will not release their players due to fears surrounding the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Covid-19 health protocol.

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic told AFP he fears the finals -- due to run from January 9 to February 6 -- will be called off.

"With the health situation, it is getting more and more complicated and difficult," said the 69-year-old former Japan and Ivory Coast coach.

"There is a big question surrounding whether it will happen or not." Real Madrid The Spanish football giants have had a swathe of positive tests during the week: six players including playmaker Luka Modric and assistant coach Davide, son of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Only two of the players, though, started the previous La Liga match and for the moment Sunday's match against Cadiz is on as under Liga protocols a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match.

Not just their football team have been affected on Monday -- their basketball squad reported cases too.

The Spanish federation has also cancelled from this weekend the traditional shaking of hands between teams as a supplementary measure due to rising cases.