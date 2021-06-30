Covid Tourism Impact Could Top $4 Trillion: UN
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top $4 trillion, a UN report said Wednesday.
The joint report by the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries was leading to mounting economic losses.