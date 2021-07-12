Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Covid pandemic caused an estimated 18 percent increase in the number of people facing hunger, a UN report released on Monday found, dealing a massive setback to efforts to ensure everyone has access to food.

The world was already off track to achieve its goal of eradicating hunger by 2030, but the report warned that Covid has now sent it back in the wrong direction.