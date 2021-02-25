(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's European branch said Thursday that patients experiencing post-Covid symptoms needed to be listened to and understanding long-term consequences should be made a priority by health authorities.

"The sufferers of post-COVID conditions need to be heard if we are to understand the long-term consequences and recovery from COVID-19. It's a clear priority for WHO, and of the utmost importance. It should be for every health authority," Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe, told a press conference.