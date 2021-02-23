(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :As the United States hit the grim milestone of half a million lives lost to Covid-19, it seems almost impossible to believe that an American company would bar its workers from wearing protective masks.

But it happened as recently as last March, when a major supermarket chain in Florida prohibited its employees from wearing masks, even as the virus -- accompanied by a mounting sense of terror -- was spreading around the world.

At the time, 70-year-old Gerardo Gutierrez was working in a Publix grocery store in Miami Beach.

He died in late April, having contracted the coronavirus during the horrendous month of March, when residents of Italy -- stunned by the disease's deadly spread -- entered a nationwide lockdown and when the daily death toll in the United States was still in the hundreds, not thousands.

"We were all in a panic," said his daughter Ariane, the oldest of four siblings and the plaintiff in a wrongful-death suit against Publix.

The suit alleges that Gutierrez worked on the deli counter alongside a woman employee who coughed and had other symptoms of the virus -- and later tested positive -- but Publix prohibited mask-wearing by its employees, fearing this would frighten customers.

"The result of it was, you know, my father passed away," his daughter told AFP at her home in Miami Beach.

"He had been going into work every day without any sort of mask or gloves -- and he was not allowed to have them." On March 23, Miami Beach became the first city in Florida to order a lockdown and close its beaches.

But Publix waited until the first week of April before allowing its employees -- on a voluntary basis -- to wear protective masks, according to the lawsuit.

That change came too late for Gutierrez, who was already seriously ill.

He was hospitalized on April 10, and 18 days later, his family and friends were saying their goodbyes over Zoom. He died that day.

"He loved to swim. He was active, he was very vital. He could have lived many more years," Ariane Gutierrez said, sharing iPhone photos of her father with visitors.

Two weeks ago, a judge rejected a plea by the supermarket chain to deal with the complaint as a workers' compensation claim, not a lawsuit.

Maria Brous, the Publix spokeswoman, did not respond to an AFP request for comment. The chain has more than 800 stores in Florida and hundreds more across the region.

Similar lawsuits elsewhere have faced a steep challenge, owing partly to the difficulty of proving the disease was contracted at work.