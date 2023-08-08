Open Menu

CPC Delegation Visits DR Congo

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

CPC delegation visits DR Congo

KINSHASA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :At the invitation of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UPDS) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited the DRC from Wednesday to Friday.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation,led by Zhu Rui, assistant minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with President of the Senate Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, President of the National Assembly Christophe Mboso, and Congolese Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge.

The delegation held a discussion with UPDS General Secretary Augustin Kabuya.

The Chinese delegation briefed the hosts on the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC and held in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations.

The Congolese side said that China's path to modernization represents opportunities for the world, voicing their willingness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China so as to deliver benefits to the two peoples.

