CPC Leads Chinese Nation In Making Notable Contribution To Human Civilization, Progress

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese nation has made a notable contribution to human civilization and progress, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

Noting that the year 2021 marks the centenary of the CPC, Xi said that over the last century, the CPC has striven forward against all odds in a relentless pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people, rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, and the common good for the world.

As a result, the Chinese nation has achieved a great transformation from standing up to growing rich, and to becoming stronger, and has thus made a notable contribution to human civilization and progress, according to Xi.

