CPC maintains regular contacts with over 560 political parties, organizations around the world: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Communist Party of China (CPC) has maintained regular contacts with more than 560 political parties and political organizations from over 160 countries and regions around the world, according to a CPC official.

Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, cited the statistics at a press conference held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on Monday in Beijing.

"The CPC has made friends all over the world," said Guo.