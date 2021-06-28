CPC maintains regular contacts with over 560 political parties, organizations around the world: official

- Home
Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Communist Party of China (CPC) has maintained regular contacts with more than 560 political parties and political organizations from over 160 countries and regions around the world, according to a CPC official.
Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, cited the statistics at a press conference held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on Monday in Beijing.