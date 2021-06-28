UrduPoint.com
CPC Maintains Regular Contacts With Over 560 Political Parties, Organizations Around The World: Official

CPC maintains regular contacts with over 560 political parties, organizations around the world: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Communist Party of China (CPC) has maintained regular contacts with more than 560 political parties and political organizations from over 160 countries and regions around the world, according to a CPC official.

Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, cited the statistics at a press conference held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on Monday in Beijing.

"The CPC has made friends all over the world," said Guo.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

