UrduPoint.com

CPC Membership Exceeds 96.7 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

CPC membership exceeds 96.7 million

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of the Communist Party of China (CPC) members surpassed 96.71 million at the end of 2021, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee announced on Wednesday.

The membership was 3.

7 percent up from the 2020 figure, and 15.9 percent more than the figure when the 18th CPC National Congress was held in late 2012, the department said in a report ahead of the 101st founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1.

Related Topics

China July Congress 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

11 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

54 minutes ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.