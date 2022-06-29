CPC membership exceeds 96.7 million

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The number of the Communist Party of China (CPC) members surpassed 96.71 million at the end of 2021, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee announced on Wednesday.

The membership was 3.

7 percent up from the 2020 figure, and 15.9 percent more than the figure when the 18th CPC National Congress was held in late 2012, the department said in a report ahead of the 101st founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1.