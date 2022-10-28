- Home
CPC Reshuffles Shanghai Party Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:10 AM
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has decided that Li Qiang no longer serves as the secretary of the Party's Shanghai Municipal Committee. Chen Jining has been appointed to the position.
