ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :As China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project matures to decade-long affable cooperation between Pakistan and China, both nations are celebrating this initiative as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

It was almost ten years back when China signed a multibillion-dollar CPEC Framework Agreement with Pakistan under its remarkable Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that remained central to Pakistan's economic growth and greater regional connectivity.

China had sent a loud and clear message of friendship and cooperation across borders by agreeing to invest US$ 46 billion under CPEC, at a time when no country was willing to invest even a single Dollar in Pakistan. This portfolio later extended to US$ 62 billion.

The launch of historic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program during the visit of then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Beijing in July 2013, endorsed the all-weather and time-tested friendship between the two countries.

It was the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that brought the CPEC to fruition but its pace was badly affected when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government became part of the international agenda of sabotaging this flagship program.

The damage caused to the project by the PTI government due to its failed policies also affected Pak-China relations and after dethroning the arrogant Imran Khan, the present coalition government besides others also faced the challenge of reviving the CPEC.

The task was entrusted to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal whose relentless efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have shown of a ray of hope for a revival of CPEC with the same vigor, it was launched by the PML-N government in 2013.

For the purpose, the minister paid an important visit to China last week. Before departing for Beijing, he chaired a meeting to review progress on CPEC projects and discussed work-pace on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Main Line-I (ML-I), Karachi Circular Railway and various new initiatives to be taken up at upcoming sittings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs).

The meeting reaffirmed the firm resolve of the present government for the successful implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Minister during his Beijing visit conveyed this resolve to Chinese authorities.

"The year 2023 marks the Decade of CPEC and the strong partnership between the Planning Division and China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)," he said recalling the CPEC Framework Agreement signed in Beijing on July 5, 2013, in the presence of the leadership of the two countries.

"The government of Pakistan is planning to hold special events to mark this milestone," he said and invited Chinese leadership to attend the events.

During meeting with the Minister for the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao, Ahsan Iqbal admired role of CPEC in the peaceful rise and economic development in China.

The IDCPC Minister, in response appreciated Planning Minister's role in furthering the CPEC projects during current and earlier tenures.

Senior Chinese leadership including Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Vice Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Li Chunlin spoke highly of Ahsan Iqbal terming him "Mr CPEC' and 'key role player' in making CPEC a success.

After an unpleasant era of Pak-China bilateral ties during the PTI government, both China and Pakistan are once again on way to maintain momentum of overall economic cooperation.

The CPEC's next phase envisages industrial cooperation and business to Business links. As 2023 is year of CPEC's decade, a delegation of Chinese scholars will be invited to Pakistan to observe progress on CPEC.

Recently, almost 11 sessions of CPEC's top forum, Joint Coordination Committee (JCC)) have been held including the April 10 most important and latest 'progress review' during Ahsan Iqbal's meeting with Vice Chairman NDRC, Li Chunlin.

The meeting resolved, "As year 2023 marks the Decade of CPEC and the strong partnership between Pakistan and China, both Pakistan and China are celebrating 10 Years of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC on July 5, 2023 whereby high-level Chinese delegations are scheduled to visit Pakistan to witness achievements made since the inception of CPEC." Both sides expressed a desire to sign minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Council (JCC) meeting before end of April 2023 to pave way for relevant Technical Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to hold meetings by mid-May 2023 and workout tangible outcomes for 12th JCC Meeting planned for July 2023.

Total planned investment under CPEC is US$ 62 billion between FY2015 and FY2030 out of which projects worth $27.4 billion have been realized mostly in energy sector like power generation, coal mining and transmission lines.

During last 10 years, over 30 projects directly or indirectly generated 200,000 jobs, more than 6,000 MW of electricity added to national grid, 809 kilometers highway built and 886 kilometers of transmission lines installed for the first time in country's history.