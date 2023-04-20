UrduPoint.com

CPEC Being Carried Out In Phases Without Slowing Down: Zafar Mahood

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CPEC being carried out in phases without slowing down: Zafar Mahood

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The terrorist attacks against Chinese people in Pakistan aim to spoil China-Pakistan relations and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from which Pakistan has greatly benefited, Zafar Uddin Mahmood, special assistant to the Prime Minister said.

Mahmood, a former special envoy for the CPEC, dismissed some media outlets' reports that the CPEC projects have slowed down due to Pakistan's economic difficulties.

Mahmood is currently in Guangzhou to participate in the "Understanding China Greater Bay Area Dialogue" which is being held from Tuesday to Thursday.

He told the Global Times that there is no slowdown and that the construction of the CPEC is being carried out in phases. The first phase involved infrastructure development projects and the second is industry relocation and the service sector. Besides, some Pakistani companies are actively working with China on agricultural cooperation.

As the COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted, he expects new momentum in the CPEC this year.

We have greatly benefited from all these projects which have been done by the Chinese companies in our country, he said.

Recently, some Indian media also said that Chinese businesses face closure due to concerns over terror attacks in Pakistan.

Mahmood said that frankly, there have been a lot of threats throughout all these years because some people do not like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and as Pakistan is one of the largest beneficiaries of the initiative through the CPEC, they wanted to spoil and derail the CPEC. Moreover, some people are not happy with the close cooperation between the two countries.

He said that there are three layers of security for Chinese people in Pakistan. First, we have the private security guards, then the police and (finally) we have an army unit to protect all the project sites, he told the Global Times. "Even for the individual Chinese when they travel to Pakistan, the government provides them special security.

Despite the efforts the Pakistani government made, he admitted that some people keep on threatening, sending messages or something like that.

But I can tell you very honestly that these people (terrorists) are not Pakistanis. They are not friends of Pakistan. They are actually making every effort to spoil the relationship between the two countries.

