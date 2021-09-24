UrduPoint.com

CPEC Brings Direct Investment Of US$ 25.4 Billion To Pakistan: Ning Jizhe

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

CPEC brings direct investment of US$ 25.4 billion to Pakistan: Ning Jizhe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Mr Ning Jizhe, Deputy Head of China's National Development and Reform Commission, Ning Jizhe said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has reaped fruitful results over the past eight years, bringing a direct investment of US$ 25.4 billion to Pakistan and creating numerous jobs in Pakistan.

Addressing the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC held via video link, he said thatÂ Â the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries is as solid as a rock and rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

He pointed out that at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, both sides should focus on CPEC construction through the construction of Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure, and industrial cooperation while fully tapping the existing infrastructure, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

He said, both countries should promote the healthy, high-quality development of CPEC by building the Health Corridor, the Industrial Corridor, the Trade Corridor, the Digital Corridor and the Green Corridor, and work together to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

The meeting involved work reports from the JCC secretariat and various working groups including security, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, science and technology.

The meeting also announced the establishment of a joint working group information technology industry.

Both sides signed five documents for cooperation and announced three cooperation agreements between enterprises.

Both sides exchanged views on security measures for Chinese projects and nationals in Pakistan.

About 200 representatives from the governments, financial institutions, enterprises and public institutions of China and Pakistan attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar From Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

44 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.