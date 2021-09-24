CPEC brings direct investment of US$ 25.4 billion to Pakistan: Ning Jizhe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Mr Ning Jizhe, Deputy Head of China's National Development and Reform Commission, Ning Jizhe said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has reaped fruitful results over the past eight years, bringing a direct investment of US$ 25.4 billion to Pakistan and creating numerous jobs in Pakistan.

Addressing the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC held via video link, he said thatÂ Â the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries is as solid as a rock and rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

He pointed out that at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, both sides should focus on CPEC construction through the construction of Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure, and industrial cooperation while fully tapping the existing infrastructure, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

He said, both countries should promote the healthy, high-quality development of CPEC by building the Health Corridor, the Industrial Corridor, the Trade Corridor, the Digital Corridor and the Green Corridor, and work together to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

The meeting involved work reports from the JCC secretariat and various working groups including security, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, science and technology.

The meeting also announced the establishment of a joint working group information technology industry.

Both sides signed five documents for cooperation and announced three cooperation agreements between enterprises.

Both sides exchanged views on security measures for Chinese projects and nationals in Pakistan.

About 200 representatives from the governments, financial institutions, enterprises and public institutions of China and Pakistan attended the meeting.