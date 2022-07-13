UrduPoint.com

CPEC Exemplar For Pakistan's Energy Scenario

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

CPEC exemplar for Pakistan's energy scenario

BEIJING, Jul. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) power plants we have are the most efficient in Pakistan, noted Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik. These plants sent an exemplar for Pakistan's energy scenario, he said in an exclusive interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

Again Pakistan's energy sector is hanging in balance this summer due to inefficiencies, burgeoning circular debt, massive dependence on imported fossil fuels. The energy crisis in the country inevitably brought a direct impact on economic activity and hit lower-income citizens the hardest.

The minister said that due to CPEC, the efficiency and productivity of the energy sector has increased in Pakistan, and investment has also come to the country, yet more needs to be done. The more efficiently we generate electricity, the more the price of electricity will gradually decrease, he said.

Musadik Masood Malik highlighted that the solution to Pakistan's problems is to continuously increase Pakistan's power, gas and petroleum infrastructure. CPEC projects like run-of-river project are very important for our national interest and security, the minister noted.

He pinpointed the significance of hydropower stations in the country as Pakistan has a body of water that flows through the Himalayas and down to the sea. In between there are many places where the government can set up hydroelectric power plants like Karot, he added.

As you can see from Mangla Dam Project and Tarbela Dam Project, after running for twenty to twenty-five years, the cost of generating electricity from them is just the cost of operating a turbine.

The cost of new power plants, especially the hydropower ones, is very high, but over a period of time it is in our interest to use indigenous resources. Water flows here, we don't even have to lose foreign exchange for it,” Musadik Masood Malik told CEN.

On top of hydropower plants, the minister also attached importance to other CPEC power projects.

The problem we are facing in Pakistan at the moment is that we have to import fuel on which most of our power plants run. This import puts a heavy burden on our treasury. That is why we have been thinking for a long time that we should focus on all the assets that are being produced in our country,he said.

Listing Thar as one of the models, the minister appreciated a lot the role Thar plays in Pakistan's energy scenario.There are a lot of projects being implemented in Thar, because we need our own indigenous resources, and Chinese companies have invested heavily there as well. We will generate additional energy from our own resources, through coal produced in our country.

Thar at the mine mouth, where coal is being extracted, a number of plants can be set up, which will also lead to development in the region, increase electricity in the country and we will be able to transmit from there,Musadik Masood Malik pointed out, further saying such a formation of an energy cluster in Thar can lead to three things: the improvement of the region, the improvement of the country, and the improvement of the people living there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Import Water Energy Crisis China Thar Dam CPEC Lead Price Gas All From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

3 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.