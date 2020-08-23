LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :In an inclusive and democratic society pattern, the role of youth in building economic prosperity, social cohesion and political stability is pivotal. But the jobless youth around the globe are yearning to accomplish their goals, as they have passions, dreams and hopes to achieve something special.

There is much to learn from the story of modern China which has had a direct link to the intelligence and modern equipped youth who had swiftly taken the country to the pathway of success.

It is a well-known fact that the youth of any country is a great as its role in nation-building is indeed rich. The skilled youths, are 'building-blocks' of any country, which are the true future resource and represent it at all levels.

According to federal government's annual plan 2020-21 document, Pakistan has the 9th largest labour force in the world, which is increasing every year.

The number of employed workers will reach 62.91m in 2020-21 from 62.18m in 2019-20, the document says.

Therefore, maintaining a dynamic relationship between technical education and employment is highly important.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on August 15 had announced the launch of a 'three-month CPEC internship'.

In his tweet, the chairman CPEC has said that "in the spirit of youth empowerment, CPEC has offered the youth of Pakistan an opportunity to develop skills and experiences that would allow Pakistan to grow and prosper in the future." The internship is an inclusive, national project, focusing on human and social development and will involve 60 percent of youth, Asim Saleem Bajwa said. National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Dr Nasir said that the government, despite limited resources, was aiming at providing jobs to the youth, to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

"Therefore it is necessary to equip the youth with different skills so that they are able to make both ends meet," he said.

To a question he said that unemployed youth were taking keen interest in availing the opportunity of three month Internship programme which would make them skilled in vocational and technical man power areas.

"After completing the internship programme in different courses, the youth would become a earning hand for the country besides ensuring them a respectable living and supporting their families," he said.

He said that in view of the significance of entrepreneurship in job creation and economic development of the country, the three month CPEC-Internship programme of the incumbent PTI government was a step in the right direction.

He said that the initiative would help support country's youth through technical assistance in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's pledge to create 10 million jobs.

Muhammad Rafiullah, a noted engineer told APP that the annual plan, according to government claims, would help focus on creating gainful employment opportunities under the broader framework of its plans for economic growth and reforms, while giving solutions and responsive measures to protect workers and their jobs amid COVID-19 situation.

He said that three month CPEC internship programme would enhance economic trajectory, adding skill development of the youth would offer avenues of productive employment in the country.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in January, this year had launched a Rs30 billion 'Hunarmand Pakistan' programme, to equip the youth of the country with quality professional training for their secure future.

The four-year Hunarmand Pakistan' programme is facilitating the youth throughout the country in easy loans, professional capacity- building, start-ups and internships programmes Under Hunarmand Pakistan' programme's first phase, approximately 170,000 youth are getting professional skills-based training, of which 50,000 are being trained in advanced technology disciplines, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics and other areas.

According to this programme around 50,000 youth are being trained at various Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) centres in most market-desired areas such as auto-mechanics and plumbing, whereas 20,000 youth would be given apprenticeship.

Meanwhile federal cabinet body in its meeting on August 13, has decided to improve further working on the ongoing projects of the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was headed by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, reviewed the plan for the current fiscal year, and discussed to include two new projects in the CPEC framework.

"It has been decided that the focus of CPEC will be on agriculture and science and technology," a document of the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives revealed.

The minister after the meeting, in his tweet elaborated that the government has reviewed progress of CPEC projects during fiscal year 2019-20.

In the power sector, two projects with capacity of 1,980MW commissioned and ground breaking of one project was performed, the minister said.

He stated that financial close of two projects was achieved and concession agreements of two hydel projects with capacity of 1,800MW were also signed.

Significant progress also achieved in development of Gwadar infrastructure, which is the linchpin of CPEC, Asad Umer added.

This included groundbreaking of Pak-China hospital and a technical & vocational centre. The phase-1 of project to supply five million gallons per day water from Saur dam to Gwadar city completed, the minister said