BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is expected to be an important topic during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to China, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

"Because China-Pakistan relations are an all-weather strategic partnership, the two sides have an extensive and deep common language and interests in major international and regional affairs," he told Global Times.

Qian Feng said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was expected to be an important topic during Sharif's visit to China.

He noted that as the CPEC has entered a high-quality second phase, the two sides will continue to solidify the all-weather strategic partnership, and then strive to promote a smoother development.

"It is also an important opportunity to drive the close development of political, economic, diplomatic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in various fields," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in China on November 1 on Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's invitation.

Sharif is among the first batch of foreign leaders to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded, demonstrating the special friendship and strategic mutual trust between China and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a news conference.

This will also be Sharif's first visit to China since taking office in April, a continuation of the positive momentum of close high-level contacts between the two countries, Wang said.

During his visit, Sharif is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will also hold talks with Premier Li Keqiang, and meet with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.

The leaders will have in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, and jointly plan and put forward the blueprint for the development of China-Pakistan relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.