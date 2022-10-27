UrduPoint.com

CPEC Likely To Be Important Topic During PM Shehbaz's Visit To China: Qian Feng

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

CPEC likely to be important topic during PM Shehbaz's visit to China: Qian Feng

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is expected to be an important topic during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to China, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

"Because China-Pakistan relations are an all-weather strategic partnership, the two sides have an extensive and deep common language and interests in major international and regional affairs," he told Global Times.

Qian Feng said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was expected to be an important topic during Sharif's visit to China.

He noted that as the CPEC has entered a high-quality second phase, the two sides will continue to solidify the all-weather strategic partnership, and then strive to promote a smoother development.

"It is also an important opportunity to drive the close development of political, economic, diplomatic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in various fields," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in China on November 1 on Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's invitation.

Sharif is among the first batch of foreign leaders to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded, demonstrating the special friendship and strategic mutual trust between China and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a news conference.

This will also be Sharif's first visit to China since taking office in April, a continuation of the positive momentum of close high-level contacts between the two countries, Wang said.

During his visit, Sharif is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will also hold talks with Premier Li Keqiang, and meet with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.

The leaders will have in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, and jointly plan and put forward the blueprint for the development of China-Pakistan relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Visit Road CPEC April November Congress Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

10 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

10 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

10 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.