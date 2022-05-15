UrduPoint.com

CPEC Serving Pakistan To Achieve SDGs 2030 Agenda

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been contributing to the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) 2030 Agenda in Pakistan to achieve its SDGs goals.

Although it is expected that CPEC will empower Pakistan to move forward economically, it also has a high potential to achieve a number of SDGs.

Three out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations Agenda 2030 are highly relevant to the construction and running of CPEC, according to a report published by China Economic Net (CEN).

As it is important to know that developing countries need great resources of funding to achieve SDGs in their countries, CPEC has been proven as the best economical resource for Pakistan.

Chinese FDIs are also identifying actionable measures in terms of CPEC investments, developments, business opportunities, jobs creations abilities, and innovation in social services in Pakistan.

Pakistan has to achieve Sustainable Development Goals as per the 2030 Agenda, and it requires substantial financial resources and also non-financial support.

Pakistan has already faced severe consequences of terrorism. These war costs have led to a reduction in exports and inflow of foreign investment including other financial damages.

During these crucial and toughest times, China came forward and offered CPEC to Pakistan.

Pakistan has a long-term development plan called Vision 2025, which has identified 7 priority areas or pillars. Each of these finds resonance with one or more of the latest proposals for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, it is only possible through the mega projects of CPEC which offers a full opportunity for Pakistan with all resources to move forward not only with its Vision 2025 but also to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda and many of the SDGs in the Pakistani context.

The UN's 2030 Agenda key objectives and CPEC core goals or objectives are very similar and connected. CPEC will help facilitate the work on poverty alleviation in Pakistan and neighbouring countries, and on economic prosperity with advanced and highly infrastructural regional connectivity. CPEC's priority is to increase regional and world trade and accelerate FDIs investment from all over the world into Asia.

All these above said economic activities would help achieve poverty alleviation in Pakistan, resources for food clean drinking water, health facilities, right to education, and access to everyone. UN's 2030 agenda goals are the same and directly or indirectly connected with CPEC in the context of Pakistan's SDGs achievement.

