CPEC SEZ to create over 200,000 employment opportunities for Pakistan: official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) --:A special economic zone (SEZ) being constructed in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will create over 200,000 job opportunities for the locals, an official from the province has said.

Chief Executive Officer of the state-owned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Javed Khattak told media that the Rashakai SEZ in the province is prioritized as a special economic park spreading over an area of about 1,000 acres near the provincial capital of Peshawar.

The SEZ, a milestone of the implementation of industrial cooperation under the CPEC framework, will become an important trade hub, Khattak said.

The official said that the SEZ will have pharmaceuticals, textile, food and beverages, steel and various engineering related industries, and online applications for it are open.

He said the strategic position of the province connecting the country to Afghanistan will be fully utilized and its abundant natural resources will find new markets thanks to the province's linkage to CPEC routes.