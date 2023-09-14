BEIJING, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) ::Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of the Belt and Road (BRI), has transformed Pakistan's socioeconomic landscape and brought tangible benefits to its people.

"The BRI paved with the principles of peaceful coexistence, good neighborliness, and win-win cooperation has also brought nations together in harmony, transcending differences and working towards shared prosperity," he told local media during his visit to the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body.

The ambassadors and diplomats from 18 countries, including Laos, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan participated in a thematic forum with CPPCC National Committee members to exchange views on the role of consultation in deepening Belt and Road cooperation.

The ambassadors said, "The Belt and Road Initiative China proposed 10 years ago has achieved tangible results and boosted win-win cooperation between China and participating countries."