UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC's Karot Hydropower Project To Be Completed In Apr 2022

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

CPEC's Karot Hydropower Project to be completed in Apr 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The Karot Hydropower Project worth US$1,780 million under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be completed in April 2022.

Up to 88 percent of the work on the Karot Hydropower Project has been completed. The hydro power project - the first of its kind under the CPEC - is being built on the River Jhelum, according to a report published by China Economic Net on Thursday.

The project is being developed on a Build-Own-Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis at an estimated cost of $1.98bn including a development cost of US$1.698bn and interest during construction of US$243m by Karot Power Company Private Ltd, comprising of M/s Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (TGSAIL) and Associated Technologies (Pvt) Ltd of Pakistan.

The project is being constructed on a concrete gravity of 91 meters high dam with a crest length of 320 meters near the village of Gohra.

The dam's reservoir will be approximately 152m cubic metres in volume, with a length of 27 kilometres.

Around 72 homes and 58 businesses were expected to be relocated due to project construction while 2.8-km of the Karot-Kotli road and 8.9-km of the Azad Pattan-Kahuta road were expected to need relocation.

The investment amounted to $1,780 million while 5,000 local people were directly employed for its construction.

The 720-megawatt Karot Hydropower Project was initially due to be completed in 2020. It has the capability to generate 3.249 billion units of clean electricity per year for the national grid.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had in February 2016 approved the project's leveling tariff at 7.57 cents per unit for 30 years at an exchange rate of Rs 101.6 per US Dollar. Its groundbreaking ceremony was held in January that year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Dollar China Nepra Company Road Dam CPEC Jhelum January February April 2016 2020 Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

29 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.