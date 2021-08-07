UrduPoint.com

CPJ Calls For End To Police Harassment Of Journalist In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, Friday called on authorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to cease harassing journalist Qazi Shibli and allow him to report freely.

CPJ, citing reports, said police raided the home of Shibli, editor of the news website The Kashmiriyat, in Anantnag city in central Jammu and Kashmir, for approximately two hours while he was not there.

Shibli's mother, two sisters, sister-in-law, two brothers, nephew, and niece were present during the raid at his home, according to Shibli, who said that police confiscated the adults' phones and computers. Shibli said his own laptop and phone were with him at the time of the raid.

Later in the day, Kashmir police also searched the homes of Shibli's cousin and grandmother for roughly 20 and 30 minutes respectively.

"The raids on the homes of Qazi Shibli and his family members adds to the ongoing pattern of targeted harassment against journalists in Jammu and Kashmir, which must come to an end immediately." "Police should cease harassing Shibli and allow him and other members of the press in Jammu and Kashmir to report freely," he addedPolice broke the lock of Shibli's home and forcibly entered the premises without demonstrating a warrant or providing a justification for the raid, CPJ said, citing Shibli. Police also broke several glasses, window panes, and a security camera outside Shibli's home, and confiscated a CCTV intercom monitor, according to Shibli and photos of his home following the raid, which CPJ said it reviewed.

Police asked Shibli's family members for his location, which they refused to provide, he said.

