CPJ Demands Immediate Release Of An Indian TV Journalist

Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York-based watchdog body, has called on authorities in the Indian city of Hyderabad to immediately release journalist Revathi Pogadadanda, the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of independent news channel Mojo TV, who was forcibly taken to a police station.

According to news reports, the case stemmed from a guest on a Mojo tv debate show in January who filed a complaint with police in which he claimed that he had been insulted.

"Arresting a journalist without charge or warrant because an individual claims they were insulted is absurd," Steven Butler, CPJ Asia programme coordinator, said in statement. "Revathi Pogadadanda should be released immediately," he added.

In a series of tweets sent from her home, Pogadadanda said that police had arrived without a warrant to arrest her and tried to seize her phone, according to a CPJ press release.

She said the arrest stemmed from a January television broadcast and allegations under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Assistant Police Commissioner K Srinivasa Rao of the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad told online news website The News Minute that Pogadadanda was not cooperating with a police investigation and had not responded to notices to appear at the police station. Rao confirmed to CPJ by text message that Pogadadanda was arrested and is in custody.

Pogadadanda's husband, Chaitanya Dantuluri, told The News Minute that Pogadadanda had tried repeatedly to arrange to meet the police over the issue.

CPJ said it had previously documented an incident in January in which Mojo TV filed a complaint against police behaviour when a Mojo TV crew was assaulted at a demonstration.

