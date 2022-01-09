UrduPoint.com

CPJ Demands Immediate Release Of Kashmiri Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

CPJ demands immediate release of Kashmiri journalist

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Asia Desk of New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has demanded of the Indian authorities to immediately release Sajjad Gul, a Kashmiri journalist.

Sajjad Gul was arrested by the Indian occupation forces from his home in northeastern Shahgund village in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after he posted a video of family members and relatives protesting the killing of a native.

"CPJ is deeply disturbed by reports that Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul was arrested days after posting a video of a protest on social media.

Authorities must immediately release Gul and drop their investigations related to his journalistic work," the CJP posted on Twitter.

According to media reports, the police had indicated his release but later, his family was told that a criminal case was initiated.

The Indian forces had slapped draconian measures to muzzle media in the IIOJK after India stripped the occupied valley of its special laws. A large number of journalists and mediamen have been arrested harassed and subjected to physical torture under so-called laws.

Related Topics

India Protest Police Social Media Twitter Jammu Criminals Family Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

9 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

16 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

17 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

17 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.