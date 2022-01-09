CPJ demands immediate release of Kashmiri journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Asia Desk of New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has demanded of the Indian authorities to immediately release Sajjad Gul, a Kashmiri journalist.

Sajjad Gul was arrested by the Indian occupation forces from his home in northeastern Shahgund village in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after he posted a video of family members and relatives protesting the killing of a native.

"CPJ is deeply disturbed by reports that Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul was arrested days after posting a video of a protest on social media.

Authorities must immediately release Gul and drop their investigations related to his journalistic work," the CJP posted on Twitter.

According to media reports, the police had indicated his release but later, his family was told that a criminal case was initiated.

The Indian forces had slapped draconian measures to muzzle media in the IIOJK after India stripped the occupied valley of its special laws. A large number of journalists and mediamen have been arrested harassed and subjected to physical torture under so-called laws.