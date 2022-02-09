UrduPoint.com

CPJ Urges India To Investigate Death Of Journalist In Bombing Incident In Odisha State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent watchdog body, Tuesday called on authorities in the Indian state of Odisha to thoroughly investigate the death of journalist Rohit Biswal, hold those responsible to account, and ensure that members of the press can cover security issues safely.

On Saturday, February 5, Biswal was reporting from Odisha's Kalahandi district when an improvised explosive device detonated, killing him at the scene, according to news reports.

Biswal, a reporter with the local Odia-language newspaper Dharitri, was photographing posters put up by Maoist rebels asking residents to boycott upcoming local elections when he was killed, according to the reports.

"The killing of journalist Rohit Biswal in India's Odisha state highlights the continuing dangers that journalists face when covering Maoist activities," Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia programme coordinator, in Washington, D.C. , said.

"Authorities must ensure those responsible for Biswal's death are held to account, and that members of the press can cover such issues without fearing for their lives," he added.

CPJ said it emailed officials concerned for comment, but did not receive any response.

