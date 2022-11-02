UrduPoint.com

CPJ Urges India To Stop Harassing Employees Of Indian News Website, The Wire

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 12:11 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog, has called on Indian authorities to stop harassing employees of The Wire, an Indian news website, and let them work freely.

On Monday, according to media reports, officials with the Delhi police crime branch searched the New Delhi office of The Wire and the residences of editors Siddharth Vardarajan, M.K. Venu, Siddharth Bhatia, and Jahanavi Sen, seized their electronic devices.

The searches were in relation to a police investigation into The Wire based on a complaint from Amit Malviya, an official with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Vardarajan said.

Malviya has accused Vardarajan, Venu, Bhatia, and Sen of cheating, forgery, and defamation in relation to a series of articles, in which The Wire had claimed that Malviya had special privilege to remove any posts from Instagram, according The Hindu.

Both Malviya and Meta, which owns Instagram, denied the accusation and The Wire later retracted the articles, claiming that it was misled by one of its reporters, and began a review of the incident, according to Scroll.

in.

"The raids on the homes of The Wire editors is an excessive reaction by the Indian authorities," Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia programme coordinator, in Frankfurt, Germany, said in a statement.

"The Wire has voluntarily withdrawn its reportage on Meta and Amit Malviya, apologized to its readers, and initiated an internal review. We call on authorities and politicians to cease the harassment," he added.

During the raid, the police seized phones, laptops and iPads belonging to Vardarajan, Venu, and Bhatia, as well as a junior video editor, the news reports said.

The raid at The Wire office lasted for about six hours, and was conducted by 25 officers who refused the outlet's lawyer entry to the premises and confiscated computers used for video editing and a hard disk containing information such as employee salaries, according to Vardarajan.

On Sunday, The Wire filed a complaint against its researcher Devesh Kumar with the economic offenses wing of the Delhi police, accusing him of fabricating documents that were used to substantiate the publication's reporting on Meta and Malviya, according to Indian Express.

