CPJ urges Indian authorities to ensure safety of journalists covering anti-government protests

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Wednesday expressed concern over police attacks against journalists covering anti-government protests across India, and asked Indian authorities to ensure their safety.

"Indian authorities must ensure that journalists can cover the nationwide protests freely and without harm from security forces or demonstrators," Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ's senior Asia researcher said in a statement.

"Journalists play a fundamental role in documenting historic events and must not be obstructed or retaliated against in any way," she added.

Tens of thousands of people have gathered on college campuses across India since December 11 to protest a new citizenship law, which eases the path to citizenship for persecuted religious groups from neighbouring countries, but excludes Muslims, according to news reports. Police assaulted at least two journalists covering the protests in Srinagar (Indian occupied Kashmir) on Wednesday and in New Delhi on December 15.