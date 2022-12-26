UrduPoint.com

CPR Saves Umrah Performer At Prophet's Holy Mosque Yards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Medical teams at the Bab Jibril Health Center, next to the Prophet's Holy Mosque, have managed to save the life of an Asian Umrah performer whose heart stopped at the mosque yards.

Medina Health Complex said that the Emergency Department of Bab Jibril Health Center, one of the complex centers surrounding the Prophet's Holy Mosque, received the condition transmitted by the Red Crescent and showed that he lost consciousness, where initial inspection showed that his heart and breathing had stopped.

Medical teams at the center started a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 20 minutes until the injured resumed heart beating and breathing before he was transferred to Madinah Munawwarah Hospital to complete tests and a medical plan after his health condition stabilized.

Several health centers near the Prophet's Holy Mosque have been equipped and supported by the latest equipment and qualified personnel that provide 24/7 medical and treatment services to receive emergencies within the system of health services provided to visitors of the Prophet's Holy Mosque.

