UrduPoint.com

Cracking The Covert App That Exposed Europe's Drug Gangs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Cracking the covert app that exposed Europe's drug gangs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners.

Sky ECC was a secure messaging app once prized by underworld drug barons. But, after it was cracked by investigators in 2021, it has brought some to their downfall.

Police from Belgium, France and the Netherlands are now sifting through a vast trove of messages sent within the secretive drug smuggling gangs, and they have begun to make arrests.

"It was as if we were sitting at the table with the criminals," said Catherine De Bolle, executive director of Europol, the EU police coordination agency.

Belgian police tracking what was already reckoned to be a huge drug smuggling operation in the North Sea port of Antwerp in 2021 noticed concentrated activity on the covert network.

More than 48 people were arrested in a series of raids on March 9, 2021 and 200 premises were searched, thanks in part to evidence in messages culled from the Sky ECC records.

Antwerp is reputed to be the principal port of entry to Europe for cocaine from Latin America -- nearly 110 tonnes were seized last year alone.

In parallel, French investigators were examining an "undeclared" communications network hosted on servers in France, culling more criminal data.

More than a year and a half later, detectives on both sides of the border agree that the Sky ECC probe marked a turning point in the war against the drug gangs.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Police Europe France Belgium Serbia Netherlands March Border Criminals From

Recent Stories

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

6 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

8 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

8 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

10 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

11 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.