Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners.

Sky ECC was a secure messaging app once prized by underworld drug barons. But, after it was cracked by investigators in 2021, it has brought some to their downfall.

Police from Belgium, France and the Netherlands are now sifting through a vast trove of messages sent within the secretive drug smuggling gangs, and they have begun to make arrests.

"It was as if we were sitting at the table with the criminals," said Catherine De Bolle, executive director of Europol, the EU police coordination agency.

Belgian police tracking what was already reckoned to be a huge drug smuggling operation in the North Sea port of Antwerp in 2021 noticed concentrated activity on the covert network.

More than 48 people were arrested in a series of raids on March 9, 2021 and 200 premises were searched, thanks in part to evidence in messages culled from the Sky ECC records.

Antwerp is reputed to be the principal port of entry to Europe for cocaine from Latin America -- nearly 110 tonnes were seized last year alone.

In parallel, French investigators were examining an "undeclared" communications network hosted on servers in France, culling more criminal data.

More than a year and a half later, detectives on both sides of the border agree that the Sky ECC probe marked a turning point in the war against the drug gangs.