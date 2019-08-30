UrduPoint.com
Cradle Of Syria's Uprising Turns Into 'chaotic' South

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Bombings, gun violence and mysterious assassinations: In Syria's southern province of Daraa, an experiment to use surrendering rebels as regime proxies has seen the area descend into lawlessness.

Unlike other parts of Syria retaken by the regime, the army has not deployed across the whole province, relying instead on its unlikely partners to ensure security.

But the surrender deal "has failed to usher in stability, and chaos reigns," according to Salam, a former Daraa resident who left the province last month.

"The assassinations and explosions are increasing day by day," the man in his thirties added, asking to use a pseudonym for fear of reprisals.

Some rebels and their families started evacuating Daraa in July 2018 under a surrender deal brokered by regime ally Russia after weeks of fierce bombardment.

Their loss of the province dealt a symbolic blow to the uprising, which started with massive protests in Daraa in 2011 after a group of teenagers were arrested over anti-regime graffiti.

Under the 2018 deal, opposition fighters who chose to remain were granted amnesty on condition they hand over heavy weapons. Light firearms were exempt.

After a series of victories against rebels and jihadists, President Bashar al-Assad's government now controls around 60 percent of the country.

Government institutions have returned to Daraa.

But unlike in other parts of Syria back under government control, from which most rebels withdrew, many former opposition fighters stayed behind in Daraa.

They retain control over large rural areas to its south, west and east, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

They also hold southern parts of Daraa's provincial capital, known as Daraa al-Balad, the Britain-based monitor says.

Some have started working with state institutions or joined a Russian-backed contingent of the Syrian army.

Syrian military and security forces man checkpoints on the outskirts of these areas, the Observatory says.

